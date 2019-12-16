Vehicles Collide After Driver Answers A Phone Call
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Harold Orville Carlson, 16 of Brainerd collided into Matthew Gregory Cool, 31 of Brainerd over the weekend after Carlson looked down to answer his phone.
Both vehicles were driving eastbound on Wise road.
Cool stopped in traffic to make a left turn on Terrace road when Carlson looked down not realizing the vehicle in front of him stopped.
After the collision both parties were brought to the E.R by private parties for minor injuries.
