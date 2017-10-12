DONATE

Vehicle Thefts In Morrison County On The Rise

Josh Peterson
Oct. 12 2017
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has received two reports of vehicle thefts from homes in the last week.

Courtesy: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office

A 1997 red Dodge extended cab pickup truck, MN LIC/029NLM was stolen between 10:00-11:40AM on 10-10-17 from a residence in Culdrum Township, north of Swanville. The pickup truck has a small light bar on the front bumper and black rims with a CB radio inside. The pickup truck was left unlocked and the keys were inside at the vehicle at the time of the theft. The truck is pictured below.

A 1992 two-tone (blue on top, silver on bottom) Chevy single cab pickup truck, MN LIC/457JRR was stolen sometime overnight on 10-6-17 from a residence off of Ginger Road, south of Hwy 115 in Green Prairie Township. The pickup truck has a round amber emergency light on top of a silver topper. The silver paint on the truck is peeling; the wheel wells were freshly repaired and still have primer paint on them. The pickup truck was left unlocked and the keys were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft. No photo is available.

Courtesy: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Larsen continues to encourage residents to remove all valuables, including keys, and keep your vehicle locked. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office also asks to report any suspicious activity.

If you see a suspicious vehicle, attempt to get a license plate number so law enforcement can follow up with the registered owner. Contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 with any information regarding these thefts.

Josh Peterson
