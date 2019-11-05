Vehicle Runs Off Roadway, Completely Submerged In Mississippi River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, November 5th, shortly after 6 A.M., Brainerd Police were dispatched to investigate a report that a vehicle had ran off the roadway and was completely submerged in the Mississippi River.

According to the Brainerd Police Department, the initial report was that five occupants of the vehicle were in the river, however as police arrived, all had made it to shore. The vehicle involved, a 2010 silver Ford Escape, was traveling in a northwesterly direction near the Community Garden area in Rotary Park when it failed to make the right turn and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle was located almost 30 feet out from shore at a depth between six and seven feet. The vehicle experienced moderate damage to the front end from leaving the roadway. All five occupants were transported by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for signs of hypothermia, no other injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about this is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805. The Baxter Police assisted with the incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today