Lakeland PBS

Vehicle Rollover South of Little Falls Leaves One Injuried

Mary BalstadJul. 25 2022

A vehicle rollover near Bellevue Township in Morrison County on Saturday left one person with critical injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alan Schumer, 52, of Royalton was travelling eastbound on Highway 10, driving his 1998 Buick Lasabre, when his vehicle left the roadway. Going into the ditch, the Lasabre made contact with the west shoulder. Schumer made a sharp turn, travelling across both lanes of the highway before once again entering the median. The Lasabre then rolled multiple times, finally landing on its roof in the middle of the eastbound lane of Highway 10.

Schumer sustained life-threatening injuries in the rollover. The airbag did not deploy, and no alcohol was involved in the accident. The victim was wearing his seatbelt. Ambulance services transported Schumer to Regions Hospital.

Mayo Ambulance, Royalton Fire Department and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office all assisted on the scene.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Law Enforcement Seeks Public Assistance for Multiple Thefts Near Little Falls

3 People Killed in Moorhead Crash with Two Semis Identified

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

Over $2 Million Needed for Randall-Area Flood Recovery and Cleanup

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.