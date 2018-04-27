Lakeland PBS
Rollover Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Josh Peterson
Apr. 27 2018
A Thursday morning one vehicle rollover crash in Wadena County sends a Park Rapids woman to the hospital.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:41AM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a one vehicle roll over crash on Twin Lakes Road, just west of County Road 23. The caller stated the vehicle rolled multiple times.

When emergency personnel arrived, they learned the driver was the only occupant. She was responsive and later identified as Debra Hagen 56, of Park Rapids. Hagen was removed from the vehicle and was airlifted from the scene.

The cause of the accident is pending investigation.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, North Air Care and K&K Towing of Menahga.

