Vehicle Rolled Over in Morrison County

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office found 22-year-old Rebecca Virnig from Royalton, MN inside her vehicle with unknown injuries. She was traveling east on 73rd Street when she lost control of the vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office she went in a ditch and rolled the vehicle. Virnig was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Ambulance.The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by MLMB First Response Team and North Memorial Ambulance.

