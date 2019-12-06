Lakeland PBS

Vehicle Rolled Over in Morrison County

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 6 2019

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office found 22-year-old Rebecca Virnig from Royalton, MN inside her vehicle with unknown injuries. She was traveling east on 73rd Street when she lost control of the vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office she went in a ditch and rolled the vehicle. Virnig was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Ambulance.The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by MLMB First Response Team and North Memorial Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Missing Woman

84-Year-Old Man Injured In House Fire Near Brandon

Fatal ATV Crash Near Melrose On County Road 175

Safari North Wildlife Park Hosts First Ever “Hanging With Our Heroes” Event

Latest Stories

The State Of Minnesota Awarded $2 Million For Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

TRIAD Sheriff and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin Visit In Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Bemidji Young Professionals Network Gives Back to Local Non-Profits

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Golden Apple: J.W. Smith Elementary Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sesame Street

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

BSU Men's & Women's Hockey Look To Continue Streaks at Home

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.