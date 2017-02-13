Vehicle Restrictions To Be Enforced During Eelpout Festival
Due to the upcoming unseasonably warm weather, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has announced restrictions for vehicle traffic during the Eelpout Festival, scheduled for Feb. 23-26 at Walker Bay.
The warmer weather has caused concern for public safety due to the high volume of vehicle and ice house traffic expected on the lake during the festival.
Due to the concern, traffic during the festival will be restricted to snowmobiles and Class 1 and Class 2 ATVs. All other motor vehicles must be removed from the lake before 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and will not be allowed back on the lake until Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10:00 a.m.
The closure is pursuant to Minnesota Statute 86B. Violators could face being towed and issued citations.
