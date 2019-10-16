Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Body Of Missing Outing Woman Apparently Found

Vehicle Pursuit Forces Closure Of Highway 10 From Randall To Cushing

Rachel JohnsonOct. 16 2019

Authorities closed both lanes of Highway 10 between Randall and Cushing on Thursday, October 15 due to a vehicle pursuit.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 5:05 p.m. Todd County deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started on County Road 16 near Browerville. The pursuit continued onto County Road 18 and ended on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The subject involved in the incident was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by ambulance and was later flown to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Due to circumstances involved in the pursuit, the Minnesota BCA will be conducting an investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office states that there is no threat to the public and all additional information released will come from the Minnesota BCA.

Rachel Johnson

By — Rachel Johnson

Lakeland News Lead Reporter

Related Posts

Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

Single-Lane Closures On Westbound Highway 10 In Motley On Oct. 9

Sheriff K9 Team Apprehends Two Wanted In Vehicle Theft And Pursuit

Wadena, MN DNR Holding Open House For Highway 10 Construction Project

Latest Story

Bemidji Boys Soccer Beats Alexandria In Section 8A Semis

Posted on Oct. 16 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Boys Soccer Beats Alexandria In Section 8A Semis

Posted on Oct. 16 2019

Bemidji Boys and Girls Cross Country Finishes 2nd At Invite

Posted on Oct. 16 2019

BSU Volleyball Falls Against UMD In Sweep

Posted on Oct. 16 2019

Brainerd Boys Soccer Falls To Maple Grove In Section 8AA Championship

Posted on Oct. 16 2019

Former Abortion Provider Speaks With "40 Days For Life" In Walker

Posted on Oct. 16 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.