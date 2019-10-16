Vehicle Pursuit Forces Closure Of Highway 10 From Randall To Cushing

Authorities closed both lanes of Highway 10 between Randall and Cushing on Thursday, October 15 due to a vehicle pursuit.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 5:05 p.m. Todd County deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started on County Road 16 near Browerville. The pursuit continued onto County Road 18 and ended on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The subject involved in the incident was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by ambulance and was later flown to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Due to circumstances involved in the pursuit, the Minnesota BCA will be conducting an investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office states that there is no threat to the public and all additional information released will come from the Minnesota BCA.