Vehicle Fire Reported on Highway 2 in Crookston

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A utility truck was being pulled behind a dump truck when the rear tire caught on fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the call at 8:22 PM.

According to the release, the utility truck was engulfed in flames upon arrival. The Crookston Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire without incident or injury.

The owner of the utility truck was Patrick Baker of Minot, ND. The release did not specify if Baker was injured.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today