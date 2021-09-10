Lakeland PBS

Vehicle Fire Reported on Highway 2 in Crookston

Nick UrsiniSep. 10 2021

A utility truck was being pulled behind a dump truck when the rear tire caught on fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the call at 8:22 PM.

According to the release, the utility truck was engulfed in flames upon arrival. The Crookston Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire without incident or injury.

The owner of the utility truck was Patrick Baker of Minot, ND. The release did not specify if Baker was injured.

By — Nick Ursini

