Vehicle Falls Through Ice in Bemidji

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, they were called around 1 PM on Sunday, January 10th, about a vehicle possibly going through the ice on Lake Irving.

The county deputies and the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the 660 acre lake and found a set of tire tracks that led to a hole in the ice. The hole in the ice was located in an area known to have unstable ice.

The Beltrami County Deputies deployed an un-manned aircraft system and Bemidji Fire Department released a hovercraft and underwater camera to help see if there was a vehicle in the water.

Eventually, divers for the Lake Area Dive Team showed up to the scene. They later confirmed a vehicle had been located below the ice. The continued their search until dark. A search for occupants of the vehicle continued this morning.

No other information was released. The type of vehicle is still not released.

UPDATE: A body has been recovered from Lake Irving Monday, January 11th around 6 pm. No other information has been released at this time.

