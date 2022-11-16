Lakeland PBS

Vehicle Crashes Into Doors of Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall, No One Injured

Lakeland News — Nov. 15 2022

Photo Credit: Steve Frazer Sr.

Details are still sketchy at this time, but it appears no one was injured after a person apparently intentionally drove into the doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to radio scanner audio, Beltrami County dispatch said the person was believed to be suicidal.

The vehicle went into the doors of the JCPenney entrance facing the mall’s front parking lot. Sources are telling Lakeland News this same person may have been involved in other crashes on the north side of town on Tuesday, including at Sanford Health’s walk-in clinic.

Lakeland News has reached out to the Bemidji Police Department for more details but has yet to hear back from them. We will post updates on this story as soon as they are made available to us.

By — Lakeland News

