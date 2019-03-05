Vehicle Crash With Cable Barrier Results In Injury In Little Falls
A 33-year-old Saint Cloud woman was injured after her car crashed into a cable barrier in Little Falls on Friday, March 1.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ashley Robbins was traveling east on Highway 10 near 4th Street SE around 7:30 p.m. when the Dodge Journey she was driving slid into the cable barrier in the median of the road.
Robbins was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. The road conditions were reported as snow/ice at the time of the incident.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance.
