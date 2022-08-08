Lakeland PBS

Vehicle Crash West of Aitkin Kills 17-Year-Old Boy

Mary BalstadAug. 8 2022

A 17-year-old boy from Kettle River died on Saturday during a crash at 9:36 a.m. in Rabbit Lake Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Sebastien Blondo, 17, was traveling eastbound on Highway 210 in his 1995 Jeep Wrangler near County Road 32. A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by Curtis Watson, 75, of Aitkin was driving westbound in the same area. The Jeep ended up crossing the middle line and struck the Lincoln.

Watson sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud. Officials pronounced Blondo dead on the scene.

Both parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and no alcohol was involved. Road conditions were wet.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Deerwood Fire Department, Life Link, and Ramsey County Medical Examiner all assisted on the case.

By — Mary Balstad

