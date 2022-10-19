Lakeland PBS

Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust

Justin OthoudtOct. 19 2022

Law enforcement discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that crashed east of Becida on Sunday.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 in Rockwood Township at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.

Saul was attended to on the scene by emergency personnel and was later transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center before being transported to a hospital in Fargo.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a number of drug-related paraphernalia, including marijuana wax, a marijuana grinder, two bags of marijuana, and marijuana vape cartridges. Saul admitted to using marijuana the night before and to driving 80 mph prior to the crash. She exhibited signs of impairment, and a warrant was obtained for a sample of her blood, which was sent to the BCA Lab.

Results for the blood test are still pending.

Editor’s Note: The incident was originally reported as taking place in Rockwood Township in Wadena County when it actually occurred in Rockwood Township in Hubbard County. We regret the error.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Merrifield Man Injured After Falling from Deer Stand

Brainerd Football’s Conner Erickson Supported by Community Through Recovery

Update: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hunting Accident Near Motley

Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Buckman in Morrison County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.