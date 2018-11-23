Vehicle And Train Collide Causing Significant Damage
A vehicle collided with a moving train Friday morning in Pennington County causing significant damage.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a GMC Sierra was traveling west on Center Street E approaching the train tracks when it failed to stop for an activated railroad crossing.
The crash occurred at around 9:51 a.m. in River Falls Township around 11 miles south of Thief River Falls. The GMC Sierra was hauling a trailer loaded with another vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver was transported to Sanford Health in Thief River Falls with non-life threatening injuries.
