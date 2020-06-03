Lakeland PBS

Two-Vehicle Accident With Unknown Injuries In Pierz

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 3 2020

One man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries on Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash near Pierz.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on June 2nd at approximately 1:25 p.m., their office received a report of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of 133rd Street and 270th Avenue, about one mile south of Pierz, MN.

23-year-old Kyle Soltis of Freeport, MN was traveling south on 270th Avenue when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle in the intersection. 50-year-old Kristin Lochner of Pierz, MN was traveling west on 133rd Street when her vehicle struck Soltis.

Soltis was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. Lochner was not injured.

