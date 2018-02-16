The White House’s full budget proposal to Congress for Fiscal Year 2018, which begins in less than five months, like the “skinny budget” issued in mid-March, proposes to eliminate public media funding.

Please contact your elected officials and stress the importance of their support of public broadcasting funding in the Fiscal Year 2018 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Bill. Visiting protectmypublicmedia.org will guide you through the steps and only takes a few minutes.

Ways to Take Action

Federal funding ensures that your local public radio and TV stations can continue to give you access to essential educational, local, and cultural programming; trustworthy, in-depth news; and emergency and community-based services. Here are four things you can do today to keep public media strong.

