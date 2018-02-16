DONATE

The White House’s full budget proposal to Congress for Fiscal Year 2018, which begins in less than five months, like the “skinny budget” issued in mid-March, proposes to eliminate public media funding. Federal funding enables Lakeland PBS and our partner stations to provide ALL Minnesotans with high-quality educational, news, local, and cultural programming as well as emergency and community-based services for free.

Please contact your elected officials and stress the importance of their support of public broadcasting funding in the Fiscal Year 2018 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Bill. Visiting protectmypublicmedia.org will guide you through the steps and only takes a few minutes.

Ways to Take Action

Federal funding ensures that your local public radio and TV stations can continue to give you access to essential educational, local, and cultural programming; trustworthy, in-depth news; and emergency and community-based services. Here are four things you can do today to keep public media strong.

Add Your Name to the Petition

Add your name to the petition urging the Administration to support public media funding.

Sign the Petition

Call You Lawmakers

Speak with your lawmakers’ offices today about why funding for your local stations is important to you.

Call Congress

Email Your Lawmakers

Email your lawmakers in support of full funding for public media.

Email Congress

Share Why You Value Public Media

Join the conversation about why public media funding is a smart investment.

Share Your Story

