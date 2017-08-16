Valleyfair Adds Thrilling New Ride For 2018

A new ride is coming the Valleyfair for the 2018 season.

Delirious is a 70-foot thrill ride that will take riders upside down on a seven story, 360-degree freestanding structure with a high capacity, high speed train.

Riders can board the 24 person train and can experience 10 complete revolutions in under 60 seconds. The ride’s purple color scheme, lighting and music go along with the Route 76 park theme.

“Delirious is a great addition to the retro family road trip feel of Route 76,” said Brad Marcy, general manager, Valleyfair. “The additional atmospheric enhancements to the area will allow our Twin Cities neighbors to not only relive memories of visits to Valleyfair, but also create new family traditions and enjoy the ‘best day’ experience that we strive to give everyone.”