DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Valleyfair Adds Thrilling New Ride For 2018

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

A new ride is coming the Valleyfair for the 2018 season.

Delirious is a 70-foot thrill ride that will take riders upside down on a seven story, 360-degree freestanding structure with a high capacity, high speed train.

Courtesy: Valleyfair

Riders can board the 24 person train and can experience 10 complete revolutions in under 60 seconds. The ride’s purple color scheme, lighting and music go along with the Route 76 park theme.

“Delirious is a great addition to the retro family road trip feel of Route 76,” said Brad Marcy, general manager, Valleyfair. “The additional atmospheric enhancements to the area will allow our Twin Cities neighbors to not only relive memories of visits to Valleyfair, but also create new family traditions and enjoy the ‘best day’ experience that we strive to give everyone.”

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Valleyfair Prepares Amusement Park For May 12th Opening

Valleyfair Prepares Amusement Park For May 12th Opening

Valleyfair Introduces The North Star For 2017

Valleyfair Bids Farewell To The Enterprise

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lucy Watsons said

Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Department Of Transportation Cautions Motorists Ahead Of Bicycle Tour

The annual Bicycling Around Minnesota tour runs Aug. 24-27 and motorists can expect to see an increased number of bicyclists on north Central
Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Minnesota Department Of Transportation Cautions Motorists Ahead Of Bicycle Tour

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council After Several CEO Resignations

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Brainerd Ski Loons Water Show Cancelled

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Former Mrs. America Convicted Of Switching Price Tags On Clothing

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.