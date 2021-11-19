Vaccine Clinic for Ages 5-11 to Be Held at Bemidji Middle School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After the federal government recently authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11, the State of Minnesota will be hosting a vaccination clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds at the Bemidji Middle School on Saturday, November 20.

The clinic at Bemidji Middle School will be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. It will be administering the two-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine, which is free of charge to all eligible children ages 5 through 11.

A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be taking place on Saturday, December 11, 2021, also at Bemidji Middle School.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the vaccination process.

Appointments can be made here. Bemidji Middle School is located at 1910 Middle School Avenue NW in Bemidji.

