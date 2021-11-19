Lakeland PBS

Vaccination clinic for 5 to 11 year olds to be hosted at Bemidji Middle School

Emma HudziakNov. 19 2021

The federal government has recently authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11. That being said, The State of Minnesota will be hosting a vaccination clinic for 5 to 11 year-olds at the Bemidji Middle School on November 20, 2021.

Bemidji Middle School is located at 1910 Middle School Avenue NW in Bemidji.

The clinic at Bemidji Middle School will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. It will be administering the two-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine, that is free of charge to all eligible children ages 5 through 11.

A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be taking place on December 11, 2021 also at Bemidji Middle School.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the vaccination process.

Appointments can be made at the link below.

https://my.primary.health/r/bemidji-area-schools?registration_type=ages+5-11

