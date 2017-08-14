UTV Crash Injures Two Teens In Wadena County

Two teens were injured on Sunday afternoon after a UTV hit a ditch a rolled over in Bullard Township near Wahoo Valley.

A 17-year-old male driver was traveling east along County Road 7 when it hit the ditch on the north side of the road before rolling over.

The driver received a laceration on his chin and sustained other minor injuries. He was transported to Lakewood Hospital by a family member.

A 19-year-old female passenger sustained injuries to her left hip, leg, and ribs. She was transported to Lakewood Hospital by Staples Ambulance before being flown to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Air Care.

Both teens were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, but they were not wearing helmets.