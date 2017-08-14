DONATE

LPTV NEWS

UTV Crash Injures Two Teens In Wadena County

Clayton Castle
Aug. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

Two teens were injured on Sunday afternoon after a UTV hit a ditch a rolled over in Bullard Township near Wahoo Valley.

A 17-year-old male driver was traveling east along County Road 7 when it hit the ditch on the north side of the road before rolling over.

The driver received a laceration on his chin and sustained other minor injuries. He was transported to Lakewood Hospital by a family member.

A 19-year-old female passenger sustained injuries to her left hip, leg, and ribs. She was transported to Lakewood Hospital by Staples Ambulance before being flown to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Air Care.

Both teens were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, but they were not wearing helmets.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Four Wheeler Destroyed In Wadena County Structure Fire

Two Injured In Train-Car Collision In Beltrami County

Child Run Over In Parade In Menahga, Injured

Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves Four Injured

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Construction Underway For The Heartland Activity and Wellness Center In Park Rapids

A Better Connection and the Heartland Activity and Wellness Center have set out to break cycles of poverty, substance abuse, domestic violence,
Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Construction Underway For The Heartland Activity and Wellness Center In Park Rapids

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Leech Lake Celebrates First Solar Project To Benefit Low-Income Families

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Community Spotlight: Local Business Paints To Strengthen Work Relationships

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Minnesota May Change How It Grades School Performance

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Sen. Carrie Ruud Receives CGMC Award

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.