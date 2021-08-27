Utility Workers Discover Possible Human Bones in Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Possible human bones were discovered by a utility crew in Brook Lake Township, Pennington, MN.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, “On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 12:40 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a report from a utility crew that they had unearthed what they believed were human bones.”

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Leech Lake Tribal Preservation Office and Heritage Sites Program responded to the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

