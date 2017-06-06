Utility Extension Construction Begins On Division Street

As construction on the new Gene Dillon Elementary School continues, the City of Bemidji and ISD #31, along with Karvakko and Reierson Construction announced that they would begin construction on Phase 1 of the Division Street Utility Extension Project.

During construction of Phase 1, Division Street, between Adams Avenue and US Highway 2, will be closed and traffic will be detoured. Individuals needing to access the High School are asked to use the west Bemidji Community Arena entrance from Adams Avenue starting June 6 through the completion of Phase 1.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed by July 14th, depending on the weather conditions.

The project will remove and replace the bituminous pavement, aggregate material, concrete curb & gutter, and turf establishment.