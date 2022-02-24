Lakeland PBS

USDA Announces Funding for Food Supply Shortage

Mary BalstadFeb. 24 2022

The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced their commitment of $215 million. The announcement was made by the USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The grants that will come from the $215 million will assist in enhancing the American food supply chain by creating projects that promote competition, increase resiliency, and create economic activity in rural America.

In order to support the meat and poultry industries, this new program has three parts to it. First is the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP), in which grants up to $25 million will be given out to expand the capacity of activities, including construction, expansion of existing facilities, and acquisition of equipment. Second is the investment of $40 million through existing workforce programs to provide a pipeline of well-trained workers. Finally, the MPPEP will also allow for independent entities proposing projects to gain support needed.

USDA Rural Development will make $150 million available to fund expansion and startup opportunities. More information about can be found at the USDA website.

