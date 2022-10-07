US Steel Dedicates $150 Million Keetac Project in Minnesota
KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years.
U.S. Steel dedicated its $150 million plant addition in Keewatin Wednesday as steelworkers picketed on the road to the facility. The union that represents workers at the Keetac plant is supportive of the project, but remains at odds with U.S. Steel over a new contract. The national contract between the union and U.S. Steel expired Sept. 1.
The new U.S. Steel addition in Keewatin will produce pellets with a higher iron content than the traditional pellet. Full production of the new pellet is expected in 2024.
