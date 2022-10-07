Lakeland PBS

US Steel Dedicates $150 Million Keetac Project in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Oct. 6 2022

KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years.

U.S. Steel dedicated its $150 million plant addition in Keewatin Wednesday as steelworkers picketed on the road to the facility. The union that represents workers at the Keetac plant is supportive of the project, but remains at odds with U.S. Steel over a new contract. The national contract between the union and U.S. Steel expired Sept. 1.

The new U.S. Steel addition in Keewatin will produce pellets with a higher iron content than the traditional pellet. Full production of the new pellet is expected in 2024.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Portion of Business Highway 371 in Brainerd to Reopen Saturday

Construction on Bemidji Veterans Home Now 45% Complete

Zebra Mussels Found in Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County

Itasca Co. Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of Women

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.