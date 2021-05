Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday, May 22 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Sparks are flying as the first-hand process of taking raw materials from conception to completion comes to life on-screen. This program highlights tools and techniques dating back centuries, and the craftsmanship it takes to produce functional works of art. Experience the pride of craftsmanship and realize the importance of keeping the tradition alive.