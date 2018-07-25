Better Business Bureau Sees Uptake In Phony IRS Calls

Over the last couple of weeks, the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota has noted an increase in phone calls to the public falsely claiming an affiliation with the IRS.

These calls often falsely claim that a debt is owed and must be paid immediately. The IRS will never make phone calls demanding immediate payment, according to Dan Hendrickson, Communication Manager at the Better Businesses Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

The public is advised to never give out personal information over the phone, hang up, and to file a complaint with the FTC or the FCC if they receive one of these calls.