Upsala Dairy Farmer Discusses Impact of COVID-19

We’ve seen many businesses across the nation impacted by COVID-19, including the farming industry.

Though Craig Roerick, an Upsala dairy farmer, hasn’t personally seen his family’s business affected much because of the way they distribute their product, he shared what could eventually harm the family’s farm, Roerview Dairy, if the pandemic continues to devastate the economy.

Roerick helps run the farm alongside his brother Stephen and father Roger.

