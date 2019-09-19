Lakeland PBS
Upperclassmen Leading Brainerd Boys Soccer In 2019

Sep. 18 2019

The Brainerd boys soccer team is off to a 5-1 start to their season, and part of the reason for their early success is because of their experience. With 12 seniors and 12 juniors, it’s safe to say that the 2019 Brainerd boys soccer team is a veteran savvy squad. With experience comes wisdom, and with wisdom comes a lot fewer distractions.

“That’s one thing with this group, they are positive with each other and that really helps, there is hardly any negative talk towards each other,” said Brainerd Boys Soccer Head Coach Tom Grausam.

In his five years as head coach, Tom Grausam has turned Brainerd into a program that is now a threat to a lot of teams.

“Ever since I had Grausam he disciplines us well and we know that if we screw around, then we’re running and make sure we’re playing 100% as much as we can,” said senior forward Jack Thorkelson.

On offense, the Warriors want to cut loose.

“Fast and aggressive, we like to press them and then get the ball back and then we go hard,” said senior midfielder Nick Whiteman.

On defense, it’s all about the communication.

“Calling out players from the other team is very important, otherwise they can sneak one in on the backside,” said senior goalie Jude Hiltner.

So far the 2019 season has been bittersweet, but also one that the Warriors are excited to complete.

“It’s kind of sad, but also a little motivating that it’s the last time playing together, last ride,” said Thorkelson.

The Warriors are back in action tomorrow night as they’ll host Alexandria at 7:00.

Chaz Mootz

