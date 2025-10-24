Upper Red Lake Winter Walleye Limit Lowered to 4 for 2025-26

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource has announced walleye regulations on Upper Red Lake for this winter.

Beginning November 15, 2025 and going through February 22, 2026, the lake will have a four-fish possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 in. allowed. This is a reduction from the 2025 open water season, which had a five-fish possession limit.

DNR officials say the fall assessment indicates walleye population continues to be in excellent shape, but that they are dropping the bag limit to four because the winter fishery is so popular.