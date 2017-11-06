DONATE

Walleye

Upper Red Lake Walleye Regulations Announced

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 6 2017
According to the Department of Natural Resources, anglers hoping to make a lucky catch at Upper Red Lake will be able to keep four walleye, of which only one may be more than 17 inches.

This is the same regulation that has been in effect since the walleye fishing opener back in May. However, this will be the first winter season with the combination of a four fish bag limit and one over 17 inches allowed.

“Harvest under a three fish bag limit last year resulted in approximately 109,000 pounds for the winter season,” says Gary Barnard, DNR area fisheries supervisor in Bemidji. “Total harvest for the past winter and summer seasons combined was below the target harvest range so there is room for additional harvest this year.”

Barnard adds that this harvest plan recommends a more aggressive approach when spawning stock is in surplus.

“The extra fish in the daily bag this winter is expected to increase winter harvest, and allowing one fish over 17 inches meets our harvest plan objectives by spreading harvest over a wide range of sizes and removing some of the surplus spawning stock.”

Red Lake walleye harvest is managed under a joint harvest plan and was revised in 2015 by the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee.

