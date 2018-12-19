Lakeland PBS
Upper Red Lake: Missing Fisherman Found

Josh Peterson
Dec. 19 2018
After missing for several hours a Clearwater, Minnesota man has been found safe.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the 68 year-old man, reportedly drove into Rogers on Red Lake Campground around noon on Wednesday.

The man was first reported missing early Wednesday morning when his fishing partner, couldn’t locate him.

A search plane and a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter aided in the search.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

