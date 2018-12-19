Upper Red Lake: Missing Fisherman Found Safe

After being missing for several hours, a Clearwater, Minnesota man has been found safe.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Michael Rosdahl reportedly drove into Rogers Resort on Upper Red Lake around noon on Wednesday. The man was first reported missing early Wednesday morning when his fishing partner couldn’t locate him.

A search plane and a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter aided in the search. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says that Rosdahl is okay and that no citations will be issued for the false large-scale search.