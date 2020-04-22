UPM Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids to Be Temporarily Closed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A northern Minnesota paper mill is temporarily closing because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

UPM Blandin cites market forces for shutting down its Grand Rapids mill. The company did not provide exact details of the shutdown, but a representative from Teamsters Local 346 says the closure is expected to last about two weeks.

According to UPM Blandin’s website, the mill, founded in 1901, employs 400 people.

