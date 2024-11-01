A 35-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested after being a suspect in a fatal shooting and for allegedly kidnapping a woman and four children this morning, prompting law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Loerch Road in Oak Lawn Township east of Brainerd. A 62-year-old man, identified as Lyle Maske of Brainerd, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

35-year-old Chad Aanerud of Brainerd was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He allegedly took 33-year-old Nikkole Dobson, and her children, ages 14, 11, 7, and 3, against their will and left the scene in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

Aanerud reportedly fired a rifle into the ceiling of a residence when forcing Dobson, who is pregnant, and her children to leave with him. Authorities believe the shooting death and apparent abduction are related.

An AMBER Alert was issued this morning with vehicle information and license plate number, and at around 7:15 a.m., law enforcement found and stopped the vehicle in Morrison County. The five people abducted were found in the vehicle unharmed, and Aanerud was taken into custody following the incident.

At a press release held today, Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said that outside of Maske being a close neighbor to those involved in the incident, there wasn’t any connection between him to either Aanerud or Dobson.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be released as they are known.

Updated with more details on the incident and to correct the shooting location – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office originally listed it as Maple Grove Township but later updated their release to say Oak Lawn Township.