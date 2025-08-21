Updated: Police Searching for Suspect in Red Lake Stabbing

The Red Lake Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened this morning in Red Lake.

According to PSAs from police, a man reported begin stabbed in the new back of town area in Red Lake around 8:30 a.m. He suffered a minor injury and reported his medication and wallet were stolen.

The suspect fled north through the woods from the new back of town area. The Red Lake Police Department says that after a lengthy investigation and search of the Red Lake area, the suspect was not located today.

The suspect is described as begin 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build and a shaved head. They were wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact the Red Lake Department of Public Safety at 218-679-3313 or at the hotline number 218-679-1922.

Updated 9:15 p.m. with additional information from the Red Lake Police Department.