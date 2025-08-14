Aug 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Updated: Pine River Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Near Backus

Updated August 14, 2025 after authorities released the victim’s name.

A Pine River man has died in a motorcycle crash near Backus.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Christopher Alexander was found dead at the scene. The crash was reported just before 7:30 Wednesday morning on Pine Mountain Lake Road in Deerfield Township.

Responders found a Harley Davidson motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed into the ditch sometime during the overnight hours.

The release from the Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation.

