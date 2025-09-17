Updated: Missing 35-Year-Old from Bemidji Found Safe

Update September 18, 2025: The Minnesota BCA reports that the Bemidji Police Department has canceled the alert for Andrew Colen, as he has been found safe.

Original Story: The Bemidji Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Andrew Colen was last seen in Bemidji in early August, and his girlfriend has not heard from him for at least two weeks. According to the Minnesota BCA, he stated he had gone to Duluth and then Minneapolis.

Colen is considered an endangered missing person due to his altered mental status from long-term drug and alcohol use. He is 5 ft. 11 in. tall and weighs 170 lb. with brown hair and blue eyes. Colen also has a Batman outline tattoo on his chest and a “skateboard guy” tattoo on his right leg.

If you have any information on Colen, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.