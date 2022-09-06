Updated: Hutchinson Man Drowns Near Brainerd
A Hutchinson man drowned over the Labor Day weekend at North Star Camp while on a school weekend trip.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1:37 p.m. on Monday to an emergency call from North Star Camp on Rice Lake near Brainerd. The victim, 30-year-old Alan Garcia, was a staff member at a southern Minnesota school and was with a group of students when he reportedly went under the water.
Deputies learned upon arrival that a student with the group retrieved the victim. Life-saving measures were administered by Crow Wing County officials and members of the North Memorial Ambulance Services. Garcia was later transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Updated at 5:10 p.m. with the name of the victim.
