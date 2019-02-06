Updated: Human Remains Found Near Bemidji

FEBRUARY 6, 2019- BEMIDJI, MN:

On Monday, February 4, 2019 at approximately 11:00 AM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received information from a concerned family member of a possible missing person that had traveled to the Bemidji/Beltrami County area from the Twin Cities metro. The caller reported that they had not had contact with their family member since the previous week. Information was gathered from the family member including information about the vehicle that had been traveled in. Further information indicated that the family member had possibly traveled with an acquaintance.Beltrami County Deputies immediately began to investigate the incident, gathering information throughout the day. At approximately 6:00 PM, February 4, 2019, Deputies were able to gain information which led them to the location of the vehicle, located at the Palace Casino in Cass County, east of Bemidji.

The vehicle was seized as evidence and information was then developed identifying two people of interest in association with the vehicle. With the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension both of the individuals were interviewed and further information was gathered throughout the evening that led investigators to believe a crime of violence had taken place at a residence where the two people of interest had resided together, located in 6500 block of Highway 89 NE in Eckles Township. A search warrant of the location was applied for and granted the morning of February 5, 2019 and was served with the assistance of the MN BCA.

From that search warrant and with the assistance of the MN BCA Crime Scene team; what is believed to be the human remains of two people were located.

One of the individuals of interest was placed under arrest for un-related criminal charges to this incident and is currently being detained at the Beltrami County Jail. This investigation is still considered fluid and on-going and the person of interest and arrested subject will not be identified until formally charged by the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.

The human remains of what is believed, but not confirmed, to be two victims have been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and confirmation of identification. The motive and method of this incident are still being investigated. Family of the missing person and the acquaintance, one from the Twin Cities Metro area and the other from the Duluth-Superior area have been contacted by authorities and are patiently waiting for further information as it is developed.

No further information or statements will be released until further is learned.

There is no threat to the public.

Ernie Beitel, Sheriff

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

