Jan 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Updated: Gun Found at Fosston Elementary School, 11-Year-Old Suspect Detained

A handgun was located inside a student’s backpack earlier today at an elementary school in the Fosston School District.

A message sent to parents by Superintendent Todd Selk says information was sent to administration at Magelssen Elementary regarding a suspicious situation in the building. An investigation led to the discovery of a handgun located in a backpack in a student’s locker.

A press release from the Fosston Police Department says law enforcement responded to the report of the weapon, which was seized. An 11-year-old male suspect was detained.

Authorities say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information has yet been released.

Updated with information sent to parents by Fosston Superintendent Todd Selk.

