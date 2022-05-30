Lakeland PBS

Updated: Fire in Wadena at Minnesota Valley Irrigation

Mary BalstadMay. 30 2022

Update 2: As of 8 PM, the Wadena Fire Department posted a press release to their Facebook page. The building that was on fire was a large shop being used by Minnesota Valley Irrigation for storage and equipment operations. Since chemicals were being stored at the facility, the fire department ordered citizens of Wadena to shelter in place as a precautionary measure.

Due to a tornado warning, firefighters had to stop operations but were able to return back to the scene within 30 minutes. Officials deemed the building a total loss. The fire is currently under investigation.

Update: At 6:19 PM, the Wadena Police Department said in a Facebook post that they are no longer requesting residents to shelter in place due to a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation. No more information has been released at this time.

Original Story: A fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation in Wadena has led the fire department to declare a shelter-in-place order for the entire city.

People are advised to avoid Highway 10 and east of Wadena, as well as the scene of the fire. The Wadena Fire Department is reportedly dealing with hazardous materials along with the fire. If anyone needs shelter, they are to go to Wadena-Deer Creek High School’s safe room.

No more information is available at this time.

By — Mary Balstad

