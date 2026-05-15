Updated: Evacuations Ordered as Crews Battle Large Wildfire in Crow Wing County

Update 5:10 p.m.: A Minnesota Incident Command System team took over management of the Flanders fire at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. New size estimates of the fire place it at 1,200 acres. A temporarily flight restriction has been placed over the fire area, and County Road 11 remains closed from County Road 3 in Crosslake east to Highway 6.

MNICS reports on Saturday, water drops were made with firefighting aircraft to slow the fire spread, and bulldozers and other vehicles made progress on a containment line moving from west to east from the eastern side of Flanders Lake to the Pine River.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said in a video posted Sunday there were concerns with the wind shift and changing directions with the fire but that there have been no injuries to first responders or firefighters. He also reported no houses or other primary structures had been lost, but some secondary structures like sheds were destroyed.

The fire is still at 0% containment, but the Crow Wing Sheriff’s Office has clarified that doesn’t necessarily mean the fire is burning out of control. Instead, it refers to how much of the fire perimeter has secured fire lines around it that firefighters are confident will hold.

The Sheriff’s Office added that crews continue to make progress protecting life, property, and surrounding areas, adding that fire personnel remain actively engaged and will keep working throughout the day and night.

Evacuations are still in effect. Financial donations to impacted families can be made through Bridges of Hope, and support efforts for first responders are being coordinated through Lakes Area Heroes.

Original story: Authorities have ordered evacuations in a portion of northern Crow Wing County as crews fight a wildfire that has grown to more than 1,000 acres in size.

A little after 12:40 p.m. Saturday, a wildfire was reported near Flanders Lake in Mission Township, located about 4 miles southeast of Crosslake and 6 miles east of Breezy Point. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported at around 5:10 p.m. that fire crews and law enforcement were working to evacuate areas east of East Horseshoe Lake Road and south of County Road 11.

The Flanders fire was reported to be at around 1,135 acres in size and at 0% containment as of Saturday evening. A red flag warning had been issued for Saturday in multiple counties, including Crow Wing County, with the potential for fires spreading due to factors like low humidity and high winds.

Crow Wing County says the Crosslake Community Center, located at 14126 Daggett Pine Road in Crosslake, has been transitioned to a shelter for those affected and evacuated by the Flanders fire. The public can stop by for assistance as well as spend the night, with three meals a day being served.

The Sheriff’s Office says fire crews and law enforcement personnel will continue to monitor the wildfire throughout the night. They added that residents in affected areas should remain alert and prepared for possible evacuation notifications if conditions change. Residents who have already been evacuated will not be allowed back into the area until emergency personnel determine it is safe to return.