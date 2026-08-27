Aug 25, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Updated: Brainerd Driver Dies After Car Collides With Train West of Baxter

Update Aug. 26, 2026: The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the Brainerd man who died when the car he was driving collided with a train.

37-year-old Keith Michael Donovan was identified as the victim in the crash, which happened west of Baxter in Cass County’s Sylvan Township on Tuesday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Original story Aug. 25, 2026: A 37-year-old Brainerd man died when the car he was driving collided with a train this morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol is not releasing the name of the victim until tomorrow, but they say the crash happened west of Baxter in Sylvan Township, located in Cass County, around 6:30 a.m.

The State Patrol says the man’s car struck a train on West Gull River Road SW. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

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