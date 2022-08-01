Updated: Arrest After Bagley Squad Car Stolen from Police Station

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 27-year-old Bemidji area man has been arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a chase in a stolen Bagley police car.

According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, at about 12:45 AM on Sunday, a Bagley police officer saw his squad car being driven away from the Bagley Police Department by Shane Mason Teigland of Shevlin, who broke through a side window to get into the running vehicle. A Clearwater County deputy located the vehicle on Lower Rice Lake Road and began a pursuit.

The pursuit continued into Mahnomen County, where Teigland ran over spike strips placed on the road by Mahnomen County deputies. Teigland then turned south on Mahnomen County Road 4 until an officer initiated a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuever, stopping the squad car.

Teigland was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Clearwater County Jail. He is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer, and theft of a vehicle.

