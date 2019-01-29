Updated (6:00 p.m.) School Closures
Closing on Tuesday (January 29)
Bemidji
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
Trek North
Schoolcraft Learning Community
Voyageurs Expeditionary
Blackduck
Bemidji State University
Northwest Technical College
Closing on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 29,30)
Aitkin
Brainerd
Cass Lake
Crosby-Ironton
Kelliher
Laporte
Little Falls
Menahga
Nevis
Onamia
Park Rapids
Pequot Lakes
Pillager
Pine River-Backus
Red Lake
Sebeka
Staples-Motley
Wadena-Deer Creek
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
Central Lakes College
Leech Lake Tribal College
