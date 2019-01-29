Lakeland PBS
Updated (6:00 p.m.) School Closures

Jan. 28 2019
Closing on Tuesday (January 29) 

Bemidji

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Trek North

Schoolcraft Learning Community

Voyageurs Expeditionary

Blackduck

 

Bemidji State University

Northwest Technical College

Closing on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 29,30)

Aitkin

Brainerd

Cass Lake

Crosby-Ironton

Kelliher

Laporte

Little Falls

Menahga

Nevis

Onamia

Park Rapids

Pequot Lakes

Pillager

Pine River-Backus

Red Lake

Sebeka

Staples-Motley

Wadena-Deer Creek

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

 

Central Lakes College

Leech Lake Tribal College

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

