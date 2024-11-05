Updated: 6 Injured Near Bagley in Explosion and Fire at Storage Unit

Six people were injured Monday in an explosion and fire at a storage unit just north of Bagley on 370th Street.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says one man and five children were involved in the explosion and were all suffering from burns. The explosion was reported around 12:30 this afternoon, and people passing by were able to help the burned victims until first responders arrived.

Ambulances from the surrounding area were called in for mutual aid, and all victims were transferred to area hospitals for treatment of their burns. Conditions of those involved are not known at this time.

Preliminary indications are that a propane tank had been leaking inside the metal storage unit, and that the explosion happened after the doors were opened and the adult male lit a cigarette.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to the scene to investigate.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the victims, and the message on that page says all five of the boys are in critical condition at Hennepin Medical Center.

Updated with information and link to a GoFundMe campaign for the victims.