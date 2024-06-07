Jun 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Update: Unsafe Levels of E. coli Found at Battle Point Public Access on Leech Lake

Leech Lake Battle Point Public Access Map

An E. coli alert has been issued for Battle Point Public Access on Leech Lake. (Credit: Leech Lake Division of Resource Management)

Swimming is not recommended at a location on Leech Lake after elevated bacteria levels were detected.

Earlier this week, the Leech Lake Water Resource Program found unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria at Battle Point Public Access. E. coli can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and fever.

The Leech Lake Division of Resource Management says that large flocks of geese using the harbor and docks at this location are believed to be the main source of contamination and recommend against swimming in areas where there have been large concentrations of birds or wildlife. Signs are being posted at the site, and officials are taking additional samples and will notify the public when the water is considered safe for swimming.

The Leech Lake DRM also adds that this advisory does not include Five Mile Beach (Sand Beach) or Battle Point Beach.

This story has been updated with details on the source of the E. coli contamination since it first aired on Lakeland News on 6-6-24.

