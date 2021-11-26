UPDATE: Two Women Involved in Highway 210 Crash Near Brainerd Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 19-year-old Katrina Rose Lipp, the driver of the vehicle, and 21-year-old Tiffanie Amber Rivera, the passenger, were those who died in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on Highway 210 east of Brainerd.

According to the report, Lipp was wearing a seat belt while Rivera was not.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 19-year-old Brainerd woman and a 21-year-old Blackduck woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash east of Brainerd.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 19-year-old Brainerd woman was driving west on the highway near White Pine Drive near the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport when the vehicle crossed the median of the road. The car was struck by a pickup truck traveling east.

Both the 19-year-old and 21-year old were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 74-year-old Robert John Heggerston and a passenger, 74-year-old Jeanette Jane Heggerston of Walnut Grove, were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says both were wearing seat belts.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the identities of the two women who died will not be released until family is notified. The report did not say if alcohol was involved.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today