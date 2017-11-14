UPDATE: Two Men Found Dead In Menahga Home Identified
On Nov.13 just after midnight the Menahga Police responded to a 911 call and found two men who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. The two men have been identified as Micheal Callahan, 67 and Carl Albin, 82 both of Menahga.
The Menhaga Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call on Oak Ave in the City of Menahga. In addition to the Minnesota BCA, the departments are working on the case together.
The investigation is still open and ongoing at this time. The two bodies have been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Law enforcement officials do not believe there is any risk to the public at this time.
