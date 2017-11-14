DONATE

LPTV NEWS

UPDATE: Two Men Found Dead In Menahga Home Identified

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

On Nov.13 just after midnight the Menahga Police responded to a 911 call and found two men who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. The two men have been identified as Micheal Callahan, 67 and Carl Albin, 82 both of Menahga.

The Menhaga Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call on Oak Ave in the City of Menahga. In addition to the Minnesota BCA, the departments are working on the case together.

The investigation is still open and ongoing at this time. The two bodies have been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Law enforcement officials do not believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

Ruby’s Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

Two Men Found Dead In Home In City Of Menahga

Four Arrested During Drug Investigation In Sebeka

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

The Kindness Campaign continues at Central Lakes College, this time using mirrors to get their message across. Quotes and encouraging messages
Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Feds Head To Court To Seek Dismissal Of Twin Metals Lawsuit

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Ruby's Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Drug Sting Results In Five Arrests In Crow Wing County

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

BSU Women's Basketball Upset By Valley City State

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.